Transforming Fear to Courage: a Spiral Qigong flow with Gentle Mothh

In Traditional Chinese Medicine, autumn is associated with the lungs, the organs of breath and a foundation of the voice. As the seasons shift, autumn invites us to slow down, turn inward, and reflect on what we’re ready to release and what we hope to cultivate.

Join Gentle Mothh for a gentle, guided qigong practice focused on supporting the lungs, deepening our connection to the breath, and exploring the power of our inner voice. Through mindful movement and intentional breathing, participants will be invited to reconnect with themselves and the rhythms of the changing season.

The movement practice will be followed by a short guided writing exercise exploring how we can transform fear into courage, making space for reflection, self-expression, and new possibilities.

All are welcome to participate.

We plan to host this event outdoors. In the event of inclement or very cold weather we will host this event inside the Spiral House.