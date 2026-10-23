To Finish the War in One Year: British Planning for 1777

Join us in the Caretakers House for a lecture on British planning for the Northern Campaign of the Revolutionary War. This lecture will trace how planning evolved, how it was intended to work, the contingencies that arose along the way and what went wrong. No RSVP or fee required.

Bennington Battlefield preserves the site of a Revolutionary War battle between a detachment from British General John Burgoyne's invading army and New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont state militia commanded by General John Stark of New Hampshire and Colonel Seth Warner of Vermont. The battle was fought in two engagements on August 16, 1777 and resulted in a decisive victory for the Americans. As a result, General Burgoyne's army suffered irreplaceable losses and failed to gather the supplies needed for a timely push on to Albany. General Burgoyne surrendered to the Americans on October 17, 1777, after the Battles of Saratoga.