threeASFOUR: Full Circle + Q&A with Director Sean Ono Lennon & the artists threeASFOUR

Join the Woodstock Film Festival for a special screening of threeASFOUR: FULL CIRCLE, the inspiring story of the visionary NYC fashion collective whose groundbreaking designs weave peace into every garment. Stay afterward for a Q&A with director Sean Ono Lennon and artists Gabriel Asfour, Angela Donhauser, and Adi Gil.

For more than 25 years, the avant-garde New York fashion collective threeASFOUR — Gabi Asfour, Angela Donhauser, and Adi Gil — have created clothing with uncompromising vision. Drawing inspiration from natural forms and pioneering techniques, they have continually pushed the boundaries of what fashion can be. Shaped by their childhood experiences dictated by conflict—Gabi with roots in Palestine, Adi with roots in Israel, and Angela with roots in Germany—the trio infuse their work with a shared philosophy of peace allowing diverse cultural perspectives to meet in creative dialogue.

Founded in 2005 as an evolution of As FOUR—the design collective established in 1998 by Asfour, Donhauser, Gil, and Kai Kühne—threeASFOUR’s work has earned them a devoted cult following, a Cooper Hewitt National Design Award, global museum exhibitions, and fans like Björk and Chloë Sevigny. Yet behind the acclaim lies an ongoing challenge to exist in an industry that prioritizes commerce over creativity.

Filmed over five years with unguarded intimacy, first-time feature documentary director Sean Ono Lennon, co-director Brian C. González, and writer/editor Jenny Golden’s partnership mirrors the creative collectivism they capture in front of the camera. The filmmakers bring a fly-on-the-wall honesty, crafting a raw, emotional portrait of three iconoclasts daring to center artistry and collaboration over money and profit.