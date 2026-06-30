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Thistles Plus One Concert

Thistles Plus One Concert

The Thistles Plus One Concert – Sunday July 19, 2026, 5-7 PM
West Stockbridge Village Congregational Church, 45 Main St.
An Evening of Contemporary Classical & Jazz-Inspired Melodies
Experience the evocative compositions of Bill Taylor, a composer whose music blends contemporary classical with jazz, show tunes, and the rhythms of nature and love. Join Bill on piano alongside:
Jaye Alison (Vocals), Terry Keevil (Oboe & Duduk), Gerold Mohn (Clarinet), Lesley Rosenthal (Electric Violin)
The evening features intimate duo, trio and quartet arrangements from Bill’s three albums, a selection of standards, solo highlights (including Terry's moving duduk piece), and a premiere poem by Lesley Rosenthal.
• Tickets: at the door or reserve in advance via Venmo, PayPal, or check (pick up at Will Call). 707-272-1688 for price and details.
• Cause: A portion of all proceeds supports the West Stockbridge Food Pantry.

West Stockbridge Village Congregational Church
$25
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Thistles/Touch the Earth Music
7072721688
edibleland@earthlink.net
touchtheearthmusic.com

Artist Group Info

Bill Taylor
edibleland@earthlink.net
touchtheearthmusic.com
West Stockbridge Village Congregational Church
45 Main St
West Stockbridge, Massachusetts 01266
7072721688
wscongregationalchurch@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/wsvcc/