The Yale Cellos
The Yale Cellos
Enjoy an afternoon of exceptional music as the acclaimed Yale Cellos perform at The Hotchkiss School on Sunday, November 1, at 4:30 p.m. in Katherine M. Elfers Hall at the Esther Eastman Music Center. Directed by Ole Akahoshi, the ensemble will perform a diverse program featuring works by Bach, Ravel, Wagner, and Villa-Lobos, along with arrangements of Beatles favorites. The concert will feature acclaimed soprano Hyunah Yu and cellist Paul Watkins as soloists.
Free and open to the public.
Katherine M Elfers Hall, Esther Eastman Music Center at The Hotchkiss School
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Hotchkiss School
Katherine M Elfers Hall, Esther Eastman Music Center at The Hotchkiss School
11 Interlaken RoadLakeville, Connecticut 06039