The Saratoga Book Festival
The Saratoga Book Festival
Want to learn how to write and publish a book of your own? The Saratoga Book Festival's got you covered. Eager to interact with your favorite authors, learn what's trending in the book world and discover wonderful new stories? Then come along to the Saratoga Book Festival, Oct 2nd to the 4th at various locations in Saratoga Springs, NY. AND DON'T FORGET ABOUT MARKET NIGHT For more just go to https://friends.sspl.org/book-festival/about-the-festival/
Universal Preservation Hall
09:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Saratoga Book Festival
203-206-0208
oliverj859@aol.com
Artist Group Info
John Oliver
oliverj859@aol.com
Universal Preservation Hall
25 Washington StreetSaratoga Springs, New York 12866
(518) 584-2627