Want to learn how to write and publish a book of your own? The Saratoga Book Festival's got you covered. Eager to interact with your favorite authors, learn what's trending in the book world and discover wonderful new stories? Then come along to the Saratoga Book Festival, Oct 2nd to the 4th at various locations in Saratoga Springs, NY. AND DON'T FORGET ABOUT MARKET NIGHT For more just go to https://friends.sspl.org/book-festival/about-the-festival/