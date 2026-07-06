The Revolutionary Stage with Scripts & Sips

Scripts and Sips presents "The Contrast" at Schuyler Mansion!

Join Rachel Stewart of Troy's Scripts & Sips (@scriptsnsipstroy on Instagram) in the Schuyler Mansion for an evening of history and entertainment! Enjoy light refreshments in Schuyler Mansion's visitor center, followed by a short informational presentation on the history of theatre and performance in Albany on the eve of Revolution to the Federal period. Interested guests may volunteer to read from selections from Royall Tyler's "The Contrast" (1787).

This event is free, but space is limited. Advance registration is required. Call the mansion at 518-434-0834 to reserve a space.