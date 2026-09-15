The Red Goose: Poetry Reading and Book Release with Allen Guy Wilcox

The Red Goose: Poetry Reading & Book Release with Allen Guy Wilcox

Thursday, October 8 from 7-9 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica

The Other Side presents Alan Wilcox, reading from his publication, The Red Goose.

This event is open and free to the public. Books available for sale. For more information contact Kim Domenico at 314-735-4825 or kodomenico@verizon.net

