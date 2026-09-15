The Red Goose: Poetry Reading and Book Release with Allen Guy Wilcox
The Red Goose: Poetry Reading and Book Release with Allen Guy Wilcox
The Red Goose: Poetry Reading & Book Release with Allen Guy Wilcox
Thursday, October 8 from 7-9 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica
The Other Side presents Alan Wilcox, reading from his publication, The Red Goose.
This event is open and free to the public. Books available for sale. For more information contact Kim Domenico at 314-735-4825 or kodomenico@verizon.net
The Other Side
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Other Side of Utica Community Forum and Gallery
315 395-5235
rainermariawehner@web.de
The Other Side
2011 Genesee StreetUtica, New York 13201
315-735-4825