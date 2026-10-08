The Original No Kings orator

Humanist Carol Auer in a HYBRID talk will discuss Tom Paine – the original No Kings organizer, who instead of planning rallies wrote the best seller “Common Sense”. Written in plain language, it explained why we should break from Britain and its monarch. "For all men being originally equals, no one by birth could have a right to set up his own family in perpetual preference to all others forever..."

Why did he fall out of favor? The only modern President to mention him was Ronald Reagan quoting Common Sense at the 1980 Republican Convention. “We have it in our power to begin the world over again”