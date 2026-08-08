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The Naghash Ensemble of Armenia

The Naghash Ensemble of Armenia

The Naghash Ensemble combines the earthy spirituality of Armenian folk song, new classical music, and contemporary post-minimalism with the energy of rock and jazz. Three brilliant female vocalists and some of Armenia’s finest instrumentalists on duduk, oud, dhol, and piano play captivating new music based on sacred texts by the medieval Armenian mystic poet and priest Mkrtich Naghash.

Written by Armenian-American composer John Hodian, The Naghash Ensemble’s “Songs of Exile” is a meditation on man’s relationship to God from the perspective of a monk forced to live in exile for many years.

“An enchanting elixir of sounds based on new Armenian folk and centuries-old poetry.” – KEXP

“A moment of grace and meditation.” – Rolling Stone

Universal Preservation Hall
$34.50
07:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Proctors Collaborative
(518) 346-6204
info@proctors.org
https://universalpreservationhall.org/

Artist Group Info

The Naghash Ensemble of Armenia
info@naghashensemble.com
https://www.naghashensemble.com
Universal Preservation Hall
25 Washington Street
Saratoga Springs, New York 12866
(518) 584-2627
http://www.universalpreservationhall.org/2016-music-series/