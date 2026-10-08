The Met Live in HD: Macbeth (Verdi)

Approx. runtime: 3 hours and 29 minutes with 1 intermission

Arrive early at 12:30pm for an exclusive, 15-minute preview presented by The Sembrich, featuring their staff and special guests.

Two of opera’s most extraordinary artists return to The Met: Live in HD for Verdi’s thrilling take on the immortal Shakespearean tale of the scheming couple determined to seize power at any cost. Following past triumphs in many of Verdi’s signature baritone roles, Quinn Kelsey is the Scottish king haunted by the ghosts of his murderous ascent to the throne, opposite Lise Davidsen—the world’s reigning dramatic soprano—as the power-mad Lady Macbeth, whose ruinous ambition damns them both. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium for a penetrating production by Louisa Proske, a brilliant young director making waves around the world. Rounding out the all-star cast are tenor Freddie De Tommaso as the heroic Macduff and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green as Macbeth’s friend-turned-victim Banquo.

The Met: Live in HD is the Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts. Simulcasts feature the full performance along with backstage interviews and commentary.

The Hyde Collection is proud to be the regional provider of the 2026-27 The Met: Live in HD season. Pre-screening programming is provided in partnership with The Sembrich.