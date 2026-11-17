Albany Pro Musica’s beloved holiday concert with chorus and orchestra moves from reverence to revelry. This year’s program features treasured works by American composers, past and present, from the radiant stillness of Lauridsen’s O Magnum Mysterium and traditional carols, to festive favorites like John Williams’s Home Alone, a Grinch medley, the Puerto Rican carol Hermoso Bouquet, and Sleigh Ride. With special guest Amani Cole-Felder. Bring the whole family!