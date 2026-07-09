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The Last First: Winter K2 + Q&A with Director Amir Bar-Lev

The Last First: Winter K2 + Q&A with Director Amir Bar-Lev

In “The Last First: Winter K2,” Amir Bar-Lev tells a complex, harrowing, and moving story that unpacks the industry of extreme mountain climbing and its changing culture. Focusing on a 2021 expedition, mountaineers John Snorri Sigurjónsson, an Icelander, and Pakistani father-son team Ali and Sajid Sadpara set out to be the first to summit K2 in the winter, when the mountain’s conditions are the cruelest. The men soon find themselves sharing the treacherous ascent with influencer climbers and their film crews, commercial expedition clients, and Nims, a Nepalese celebrity mountaineer, and his team of Sherpas.“The Last First: Winter K2” takes us to the icy heights and unpredictable weather of K2 and reveals a surprising and layered story — one of strategy and determination, class and caste, money and power — all under life and death circumstances.

Followed by a Q&A with director Amir Bar-Lev

Upstate Films- Orpheum Theater
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Woodstock Film Festival
info@woodstockfilmfestival.org
https://woodstockfilmfestival.org
Upstate Films- Orpheum Theater
156 Main Street
Saugerties, New York 12477