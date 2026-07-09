The Keeper Screening and Talk with Jon Bowermaster and John Lipscomb

Come to the Homeport Barn for this special screening of The Keeper by Jon Bowermaster! Like many rivers around the world – the Hudson, America's First River and the Birthplace of the American Environmental Movement – boomed as a growing human population used it for transportation, sustenance and, for many years, a dumping ground. The river paid a price for all this use and abuse, struggling against its share of contamination. For the past nearly three decades the river's poet laureate and literal "eyes on the river," Captain John, has been at the forefront of each of those fights, taking on industrial and human pollution, suffering the losses and celebrating victories.

While he has had successes on the Hudson, committing a life to protecting a river is a never-ending fight. Today, John Lipscomb is one of more than 300 “Keepers” around the globe, looking out for their respective rivers. This screening will feature a talk with Jon Bowermaster and special guest John Lipscomb.