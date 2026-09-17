© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC streaming is back online across all devices, including Alexa, Echo, our website and mobile apps.

The Julie Novak Storytelling Club

The Julie Novak Storytelling Club

Calling all curious, brave humans ready to connect, expand, and have a raucous good time. Inspired by the big, bold spirit of our beloved late co-founder, Julie Novak, TMI Project invites you to step out of this crazy world and into an alternate universe where magic exists, and we remember that being human is a shared experience. Join us for our monthly in-person gathering with music, food, small offerings, storytelling performances, moments to write, chances to share (if you want to), and room for all to listen.

Register for FREE: tmiproject.org/club/

When: October 6, 7–9 PM
This Month’s Clubhouse:
Good Work Institute,
65 St James St, Kingston,12401

Good Work Institute
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

TMI Project
info@tmiproject.org
http://www.tmiproject.org
Good Work Institute
65 St. James St.
KINGSTON, New York 12401
8453357910
info@tmiproject.org
http://www.tmiproject.org