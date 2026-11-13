The story of the Underground Railroad is one many Americans think they know. Come to the Hudson River Maritime Museum on Wednesday, December 2 at 6:00 pm for a new side of the story! Learn how extensive this pathway to freedom was, as well as its reliance on Black mariners. Panelists will explore the history of the Hudson River’s role in the Underground Railroad.as well as the stories of those who worked along the Hudson. Take in the Underground Railroad Education Center’s traveling exhibit Working the Waters, currently on display at HRMM. Speakers will include both historians and descendants of mariners and participants in the water network to freedom. This event is in collaboration with the Underground Railroad Education Center, the Margaret Wade-Lewis Center, and the African American Archives of Columbia County.