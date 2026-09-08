The Hotchkiss Philharmonic Orchestra with Siqing Lu, violin and Fabio Witkowski, conductor

Renowned violinist Siqing Lu returns to Elfers Hall for the Hotchkiss Philharmonic Orchestra’s season-opening concert, featuring an all-Sibelius program conducted by Artistic Director Fabio Witkowski. The program includes the Karelia Suite, Andante Festivo, and Violin Concerto in D Minor. Saturday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.