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The Hotchkiss Philharmonic Orchestra with Siqing Lu, violin and Fabio Witkowski, conductor

The Hotchkiss Philharmonic Orchestra with Siqing Lu, violin and Fabio Witkowski, conductor

Renowned violinist Siqing Lu returns to Elfers Hall for the Hotchkiss Philharmonic Orchestra’s season-opening concert, featuring an all-Sibelius program conducted by Artistic Director Fabio Witkowski. The program includes the Karelia Suite, Andante Festivo, and Violin Concerto in D Minor. Saturday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Katherine M Elfers Hall, Esther Eastman Music Center at The Hotchkiss School
Free &amp; Open to the Public
07:30 AM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Hotchkiss School
https://www.hotchkiss.org/
Katherine M Elfers Hall, Esther Eastman Music Center at The Hotchkiss School
11 Interlaken Road
Lakeville, Connecticut 06039
https://www.hotchkiss.org/our-school/summer-programs/summer-concert-series