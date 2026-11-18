New England folk duo Oakes and Smith will offer their annual candlelight Christmas concert, The Holy Moment, on Sunday, December 13, at 4pm, at St. Helena's Chapel, 245 New Lenox Road, in Lenox, MA. Joining the duo will be vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Kala Farnham.This concert offers listeners a moment of stillness and peace during the holiday season, a moment to touch the depths of this joyful and holy time of year. We draw from a range of sacred and secular, contemplative and festive, traditional and original holiday music. Admission is free, and donations will be gratefully accepted.