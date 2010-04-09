The Gilbert Players present: The Shark is Broken

The Gilbert Players celebrate movie history with The Shark is Broken.

The historic first summer blockbuster movie is being filmed – but no one working on the film would know it. Dive deep into the tumultuous, murky waters of the making of a major motion picture with dueling co-stars, unpredictable weather, and a shark prop whose constant breakdowns are looking like an omen for the future of the movie. In this comedy written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, the short tempers and short circuits of Jaws stars Robert Shaw (father of the play’s co-author Ian), Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider take center stage as they bond, argue, drink, gamble and pray for an end to the film shoot, not knowing it will change their lives forever.

April 9 + 10 @ 7 pm

April 11 @ 2 pm