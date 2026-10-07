The Devil is in the Detail: Drawings, Prints & Collages by Steven Specht
The Devil is in the Detail: Drawings, Prints & Collages by Steven Specht
The Devil is in the Detail: Drawings, Prints & Collages by Steven Specht
November 6-28 at The Other Side Gallery, 2011 Genesee St., Utica
Opening Reception, Friday, November 6, 5-7 p.m.
Artist Talk, Saturday, November 28, 1 p.m.
Regular Gallery Hours: Thursdays & Saturdays from 12-2 p.m.
Exhibit is open and free to the public. Donations gratefully accepted.
For additional information contact Rainer Wehner at 315-395-5235 or rainermariawehner@web.de.
The Other Side
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Other Side of Utica Community Forum and Gallery
315 395-5235
rainermariawehner@web.de
The Other Side
2011 Genesee StreetUtica, New York 13201
315-735-4825