The Devil is in the Detail: Drawings, Prints & Collages by Steven Specht

November 6-28 at The Other Side Gallery, 2011 Genesee St., Utica

Opening Reception, Friday, November 6, 5-7 p.m.

Artist Talk, Saturday, November 28, 1 p.m.

Regular Gallery Hours: Thursdays & Saturdays from 12-2 p.m.

Exhibit is open and free to the public. Donations gratefully accepted.

For additional information contact Rainer Wehner at 315-395-5235 or rainermariawehner@web.de.

