The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical
The Herdmans are the worst kids in town, and this year they’ve signed up for every lead role in the church Christmas pageant. Imogene is Mary. Ralph is Joseph. Gladys is the Angel of the Lord. Nobody was brave enough to stop it.
Based on Barbara Robinson’s beloved book, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical is a funny, big-hearted show about a story everybody thinks they know, told by the only kids in town who have never heard it. A company of 29, including 21 Playhouse Stage Academy students alongside professional actors, brings it to the historic Cohoes Music Hall stage.
Evening performances at 7pm and matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2pm, December 10 to 20. About 2 hours with intermission.
Cohoes Music Hall
$25-55
07:00 PM - 02:00 PM, every day through Dec 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
Playhouse Stage Company
518-434-0776
info@playhousestage.org
Artist Group Info
Playhouse Stage Compnay
info@playhousestage.org
Cohoes Music Hall
58 Remsen St.Cohoes, New York 12047
518-434-2035 x100
owen@playhousestage.org