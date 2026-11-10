The Herdmans are the worst kids in town, and this year they’ve signed up for every lead role in the church Christmas pageant. Imogene is Mary. Ralph is Joseph. Gladys is the Angel of the Lord. Nobody was brave enough to stop it.

Based on Barbara Robinson’s beloved book, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical is a funny, big-hearted show about a story everybody thinks they know, told by the only kids in town who have never heard it. A company of 29, including 21 Playhouse Stage Academy students alongside professional actors, brings it to the historic Cohoes Music Hall stage.

Evening performances at 7pm and matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2pm, December 10 to 20. About 2 hours with intermission.