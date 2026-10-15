THE BACK & FORTH

Collaborative Collage/Mixed Media Works

Carol Struve

Stephen Niccolls

Exhibition atThe DRAW Gallery

24 Iwo Jima, Kingston NY

November 7–28, 2026

Opening Reception

Saturday, November 7th, 5-7pm

The DRAW Gallery hours

Tuesday-Thursday 1-6pm

Friday 1-5pm

Saturday 12-4pm

About the artists:

Carol Struve is a Hudson Valley-based painter and printmaker. Her work has been included in numerous regional and national exhibitions including solo exhibitions at A.I.R. Gallery in New York City and the Plains Art Museum, Fargo, North Dakota. Select regional exhibitions include Manhattan Graphics Center, Dorsky Museum, LABspace, Lockwood Gallery, Monument Gallery, Wired Gallery, and Woodstock Artists Association. She has served twice as a Minnesota State Arts Board Fellowship panelist and has been the recipient of several grant awards and residencies. Struve taught college art classes for 20 years and has more recently taught classes at The DRAW in Kingston. Carol holds a BFA from Massachusetts College of Art and an MFA from University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Stephen Niccolls is a painter based in New York’s Hudson valley region. Niccolls studied at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He has exhibited extensively at museums and galleries throughout New York state and the northeast. Niccolls has had recent solo shows at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, John Davis Gallery in Hudson, NY, and the Woodstock Artists Association Museum in Woodstock, New York. His work has been included in recent group exhibitions at 68 Prince Street, Monument, & Lockwood Gallery , all in Kingston, NY, Front Space Gallery in New York City, and Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design in Newport, Rhode Island, to name a few. He is the recipient of the Phelan Award, the Purchase Award from the Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art, and the Albany Mayor’s Prize. Additionally, Niccolls taught college art for classes over 20 years.