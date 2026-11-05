The Art of Giving: Holiday Art Sale for Family of Woodstock

A free afternoon art auction and donation drive at a High Falls tea house, with every sale going to Family of Woodstock. Drop in anytime from noon to 4 PM. Free.

Intuitively Wild is hosting an art auction and donation drive for Family of Woodstock. Come by anytime between noon and 4 to buy art from local artists, for your home or as a holiday gift, listen to local music and warm up with tea.

All sales from the day go to Family of Woodstock, and we'll also collect donations of the specific items they've asked for.

Intuitively Wild is a tea house, herbal apothecary and ritual studio in High Falls, NY, founded by herbalist and tea ceremony guide Rachel Levine. Drop in for tea, or join a circle or seasonal gathering. As featured in Hudson Valley Magazine.

Intuitively Wild, 1219 NY-213, Unit B, High Falls, NY 12440