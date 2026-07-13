Terrence McNally's "The Lisbon Traviata" at Bridge Street Theatre

Bridge Street Theatre presents Terrence McNally's "The Lisbon Traviata," one of the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright's most acclaimed and emotionally resonant works. Directed and designed by Bridge Street Theatre founder John Sowle—a production he has hoped to stage for nearly four decades—the play explores friendship, obsession, and unrequited love during the height of the AIDS crisis.

Named for a legendary bootleg recording of Maria Callas performing Verdi's "La Traviata," the play follows two devoted opera lovers whose shared passion masks deeper emotional truths. Mendy has quietly loved his best friend Stephen for years, but as Stephen's long-term relationship with Mike begins to unravel, fantasy and reality collide with devastating consequences. McNally uses the heightened emotions of grand opera to illuminate the universal longing for love, acceptance, and connection.

By turns hilarious and heartbreaking, "The Lisbon Traviata" stars Timothy Dunn, Michael Raver, Jeff Brackett, and M. Damon Hawkins. The production is directed and designed by John Sowle, with costumes by Michelle Rogers and assistant direction by Steven Patterson.

August 6–16 • Thurs., Fri. & Sat. at 7:00 p.m.; Sun. at 2:00 p.m. Adults $30, Students $25. https://bridgest.org/the-lisbon-traviata/

