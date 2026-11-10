Ten Broeck Mansion Holiday House 2026: Walk-through Tours

Make this holiday memorable for you and your family! Join us for a richly immersive walk-through experience of the Ten Broeck Mansion, decorated for the holidays.

Learn about the history of the Ten Broeck Mansion with a special holiday twist . Our docents will answer your questions about holidays in the past and the history of our community as you move through each thoughtfully decorated room. Free ornament kits and family friendly guides will be available for families. Plus, ample opportunity for special holiday photos inside and outside the Mansion!

