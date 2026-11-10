Ten Broeck Mansion Holiday House 2026: Walk-through Tours
Ten Broeck Mansion Holiday House 2026: Walk-through Tours
Make this holiday memorable for you and your family! Join us for a richly immersive walk-through experience of the Ten Broeck Mansion, decorated for the holidays.
Learn about the history of the Ten Broeck Mansion with a special holiday twist . Our docents will answer your questions about holidays in the past and the history of our community as you move through each thoughtfully decorated room. Free ornament kits and family friendly guides will be available for families. Plus, ample opportunity for special holiday photos inside and outside the Mansion!
Albany County Historical Association
Free
Every week through Dec 20, 2026.
Sunday: 12:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Sunday: 12:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Event Supported By
Albany County Historical Association
5184369826
info@tenbroeckmansion.org
Albany County Historical Association
9 Ten Broeck PlaceAlbany, 12210
5184369826
info@tenbroeckmansion.org