Ten Broeck Mansion Holiday House 2026: Special Tours
Ten Broeck Mansion Holiday House 2026: Special Tours
Experience the Magic of Ten Broeck Mansion This Holiday Season!
Join us for an enchanting journey through history, exploring the history of holiday celebrations in Albany at Ten Broeck Mansion. Explore holiday traditions in 1776 at the birth of the United States and 1876 at the first Centennial. Learn about the evolution of holiday celebrations in the first 100 years of our nation, and the Capital Region's special role in the development of holiday traditions.
Albany County Historical Association
$10 General Admission, Free for ACHA Members and children to age 18
Every week through Dec 18, 2026.
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Event Supported By
Albany County Historical Association
5184369826
info@tenbroeckmansion.org
Albany County Historical Association
9 Ten Broeck PlaceAlbany, 12210
5184369826
info@tenbroeckmansion.org