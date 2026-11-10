Ten Broeck Mansion Holiday House 2026: Special Tours

Experience the Magic of Ten Broeck Mansion This Holiday Season!

Join us for an enchanting journey through history, exploring the history of holiday celebrations in Albany at Ten Broeck Mansion. Explore holiday traditions in 1776 at the birth of the United States and 1876 at the first Centennial. Learn about the evolution of holiday celebrations in the first 100 years of our nation, and the Capital Region's special role in the development of holiday traditions.

