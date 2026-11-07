Ten Broeck by Candlelight: Ten Broeck Mansion Holiday Tours & Reception

Join us for an exclusive first look at Holiday House 2026!

Get into the holiday spirit with a walk-through of Ten Broeck Mansion, beautifully decorated for the Holiday season. Browse our Holiday shop, and get first choice on hand-made wreaths, local artisanal goods, history books, vintage china, and more. Then, enjoy a light reception, with cookies, cheese & hot tea on the Ten Broeck Mansion porch to conclude a cozy winter afternoon! All ticket holders to this exclusive event may enjoy 10% off their Museum Shop purchase this evening.

Drop in any time between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm for your exclusive first look!

