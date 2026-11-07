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Ten Broeck by Candlelight: Ten Broeck Mansion Holiday Tours & Reception

Ten Broeck by Candlelight: Ten Broeck Mansion Holiday Tours & Reception

Join us for an exclusive first look at Holiday House 2026!

Get into the holiday spirit with a walk-through of Ten Broeck Mansion, beautifully decorated for the Holiday season. Browse our Holiday shop, and get first choice on hand-made wreaths, local artisanal goods, history books, vintage china, and more. Then, enjoy a light reception, with cookies, cheese & hot tea on the Ten Broeck Mansion porch to conclude a cozy winter afternoon! All ticket holders to this exclusive event may enjoy 10% off their Museum Shop purchase this evening.

Drop in any time between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm for your exclusive first look!

Albany County Historical Association
$10 General Admission, Free for ACHA Members
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Albany County Historical Association
5184369826
info@tenbroeckmansion.org
https://tenbroeckmansion.org/
Albany County Historical Association
9 Ten Broeck Place
Albany, 12210
5184369826
info@tenbroeckmansion.org
https://tenbroeckmansion.org/