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SUNY Schenectady Open House

SUNY Schenectady Open House

Stop by SUNY Schenectady’s Fall Open House anytime during the event to explore campus, connect with faculty, learn more about our degrees, certificates, and microcredentials, and get a feel for the community that will support your next step! Enjoy signature experiences like our flight and air traffic control simulators, food truck, mobile classroom, student musical performances, eSports arena, and more!
Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is appreciated. Please register at link below.

SUNY Schenectady
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

SUNY Schenectady
518-381-1200
meaneyhl@sunysccc.edu
https://sunysccc.edu/
SUNY Schenectady
78 Washington Avenue
Schenectady, New York 12305
www.sunysccc.edu