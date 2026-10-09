SUNY Schenectady Open House

Stop by SUNY Schenectady’s Fall Open House anytime during the event to explore campus, connect with faculty, learn more about our degrees, certificates, and microcredentials, and get a feel for the community that will support your next step! Enjoy signature experiences like our flight and air traffic control simulators, food truck, mobile classroom, student musical performances, eSports arena, and more!

Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is appreciated. Please register at link below.