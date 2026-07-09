Sunset Sails of Support on the Hudson River

Presented by the Kingston Sailing Club

Join us for a refreshingly different way to support the arts—now in its second year--a summer evening on the Hudson River where we raise sails and raise funds in support of the Woodstock Film Festival.

The night begins at 5:30 PM with a dockside bubbly toast. At 6pm, guests will set sail from the dock for sunset-viewing cruise along the Hudson,, a social raft-up, and the chance to mingle on the water.

All proceeds benefit the Woodstock Film Festival’s mission to champion independent film and this year’s 27th annual taking place October 14-18, 2026.

Catch the wind—and the spirit of giving.

Tickets are $125