Sunset Sails of Support on the Hudson River
Sunset Sails of Support on the Hudson River
Presented by the Kingston Sailing Club
Join us for a refreshingly different way to support the arts—now in its second year--a summer evening on the Hudson River where we raise sails and raise funds in support of the Woodstock Film Festival.
The night begins at 5:30 PM with a dockside bubbly toast. At 6pm, guests will set sail from the dock for sunset-viewing cruise along the Hudson,, a social raft-up, and the chance to mingle on the water.
All proceeds benefit the Woodstock Film Festival’s mission to champion independent film and this year’s 27th annual taking place October 14-18, 2026.
Catch the wind—and the spirit of giving.
Tickets are $125
The Cornell Restaurant + Bar
$125
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Woodstock Film Festival
info@woodstockfilmfestival.org
The Cornell Restaurant + Bar
100 Rondout LandingKingston, New York 12401