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Summer Sip 2026: Hudson Valley Wine, Cider, Food & Music

Summer Sip 2026: Hudson Valley Wine, Cider, Food & Music

UNCORK YOUR SUMMER!
Summer Sip takes place during City Winery's free Uncorked Sunday concert series, featuring live music, lawn games, and plenty of delicious food available for purchase—from wood-fired pizzas and smash burgers to crisp salads and sweet treats.

WHAT TO EXPECT

• Wine & hard cider tastings
• Live music throughout the day
• Lawn games and summer activities
• Food available for purchase
• Beautiful Wallkill River setting
• VIP & Grand Reserve tasting experiences

VIP TASTING TICKETS
Just $25 through June 30.

NEW IN 2026!
GRAND RESERVE EXPERIENCE
Just $50 through June 30.

TICKET PRICES INCREASE JULY 1

Early-bird pricing ends June 30. Save $10 on Grand Reserve and secure VIP pricing before prices increase.
Rain or shine. In the event of severe weather, Summer Sip will move indoors.

This event is sponsored by Shawangunk Wine Trail and Visit Vortex Hudson Valley

City Winery Hudson Valley
$25-$50
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Shawangunk Wine Trail
jude@gunkswine.cin
https://www.shawangunkwinetrail.com
City Winery Hudson Valley
23 Factory St
Montgomery, New York 12549
pr@hvmag.com
https://hvmag.com/best-of-hudson-valley-party/