STEAM: Community Tulip Planting/ Horticulture & Agricultural Sciences

Help plant tulips at the Ten Broeck Mansion! Families are invited to join us to learn about the history of the Ten Broeck Mansion gardens.

Did you know tulips have been planted in our gardens since the 1800s? We will learn about the origins of tulips, how they came to Europe and North America, and how they grow. Learn more about agricultural science by helping us plant tulips in the gardens, and chatting with our special guest cheese monger Mark Newbold.

We will also be treated to story time by Barbara N. Howard and Hayes Fields. This special story telling program is in partnership with the Capital Repertory Theater and the Albany District (NY) Chapter of The Links.

