Three Day Workshop

Wednesdays, February 17, 24, March 3 (Make up Day March 10th)

6 – 8:30 pm

Ages 16 and Up

Have you ever wanted to create your own pattern and have it printed on fabric? Make your own tablecloth or up-cycle your thrifted wardrobe? Then this class is for you!

This three day workshop will explore carving your own unique stamps and learning techniques to print your imagery onto fabric. Using stitching and basic appliqué we will embellish your stamped designs.Think bandanas, patches, pillows…whatever you can imagine. You can also use your hand carved stamps to print on paper! Wrapping paper, notebooks, cards, tags…the possibilities are endless!

Materials and open studio hours included.But feel free to bring extra fabric scraps from your stash for experimenting.

Parking: Please park on either Iwo Jima Lane or Cedar Street. Parking that is located in front of the Neighborhood Print Studio are for residents living in the Pajama Factory.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For 75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact chris@mkad.art