Special Event Film Screening -- REMEMBER THIS

In a virtuoso solo performance, Academy Award nominee David Strathairn portrays Jan Karski in this genre-defying true story of a reluctant World War II hero and Holocaust witness. After surviving the devastation of the Blitzkrieg, Karski swears allegiance to the Polish Underground and risks his life to carry the first eyewitness reports of war-torn Poland to the Western world, and ultimately, the Oval Office. Escaping a Gestapo prison, bearing witness to the despair of the Warsaw ghetto and confronted by the inhumanity of a death camp, Karski endures unspeakable mental anguish and physical torture to stand tall in the halls of power and speak the truth.

More about the film and the film trailer:

https://www.imagescinema.org/movie/remember-this

A post-screening conversation will be moderated by Sharon Wyrrick with special guests:

Dr. Maria Hepworth, an historian of modern American culture and Assistant Professor of History at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. Her research and teaching focus on the ways popular media, especially narrative film, have shaped Americans' understanding of their collective past and contemporary reality.

Michelle Young, an award-winning, bestselling author and journalist. Her latest book, The Art Spy: The Extraordinary Untold Tale of World War II Resistance Hero Rose Valland was named a Best Book of 2025 by the New York Public Library, Library Journal, and Hyperallergic, and the 2026 Massachusetts Book Award Honoree.