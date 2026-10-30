Sounds of the Season: Santa Baby! - Northern Dutchess Symphony Orchestra
Sounds of the Season: Santa Baby! - Northern Dutchess Symphony Orchestra
Celebrate the season with a musical salute to Santa! Led by Music Director William Stevens, the Northern Dutchess Symphony Orchestra presents holiday favorites including Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, music from The Polar Express and Miracle on 34th Street, and more. Guest narrator Jason Dempsey brings 'Twas the Night Before Christmas to life, and young audience members are invited to the stage as kiddie conductors for Jingle Bells Forever.
Joseph L. Phelan Auditorium at Rhinebeck High School
$10 - $45
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Northern Dutchess Symphony Orchestra
845-445-9606
info@ndsorchestra.org
Joseph L. Phelan Auditorium at Rhinebeck High School
45 N Park Rd.Rhinebeck, New York 12572