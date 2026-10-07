Sounds of Liberty - A Semiquincentennial Celebration
Sounds of Liberty - A Semiquincentennial Celebration
Memorial Concert Band of Colonie presents an All-American musical salute. Join the premier Capital Region concert band for an evening filled with American fanfares, marches, and classics. This first concert of the Band's 2026-27 Season will have your toes tapping in celebration of America's 250th Anniversary. The Memorial Concert Band is sponsored by the Town of Colonie and generous donations from local patrons. Free admission.
Colonie Central High School - Mark Cornell Auditorium
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Memorial Concert Band of Colonie
518-900-2710
Colonie Central High School - Mark Cornell Auditorium
1 Raider BlvdColonie, New York 12205