Sound Stories Project Community Gathering at the Falcon

Sound Stories Project is an oral histories and sound art project that is taking place over the weekend of October 16-18, culminating in a community gathering, open to the public, to celebrate the voices of a community. Sound artist, Katie Down, along with a group of volunteers has interviewed roughly 90 people in the town of Marlborough and has created a soundscore with voices, found sounds, and music to capture the essence of a rural community. The community gathering is co-hosted by Meet Me in Marlborough and we will have pizza, an open mic, some live music, and a short documentary about local farms.