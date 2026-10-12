Sound Stories Project Community Gathering at the Falcon
Sound Stories Project Community Gathering at the Falcon
Sound Stories Project is an oral histories and sound art project that is taking place over the weekend of October 16-18, culminating in a community gathering, open to the public, to celebrate the voices of a community. Sound artist, Katie Down, along with a group of volunteers has interviewed roughly 90 people in the town of Marlborough and has created a soundscore with voices, found sounds, and music to capture the essence of a rural community. The community gathering is co-hosted by Meet Me in Marlborough and we will have pizza, an open mic, some live music, and a short documentary about local farms.
The Falcon
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sound Stories Project
9175181961
soundstoriesproject@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Katie Down
soundstoriesproject@gmail.com