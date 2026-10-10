Sophia Stoyanovich, violin & Derek Wang, piano

The Friends of Music of Stamford, NY 40th Anniversary Season continues on Sunday, October 18, with a 3PM concert. Acclaimed American violinist Sophia Stoyanovich and pianist Derek Wang perform Musically Yours, love letters in music. This program features works by Strauss, Mozart, and Stoyanovich and celebrates love, loss, elation, and redemption through the love letters of composers of the past and present.

As recitalist and soloist, Ms. Stoyanovich has performed throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. Winner of the New York International Artists Association First Prize, she made her solo recital debut in Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall in January of 2023. Her performances span a diverse spectrum of cultural institutions and curated series, including the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert Series and Musicians Club of Women in Chicago; Great Music LA, the Crocker Art Museum Classical Concerts, and Encinitas Music by the Sea in California.

Pianist Derek Wang first came to international attention with his interpretations of Liszt, receiving awards at the 2022 International Liszt Competition and the 2021 New York Liszt Competition. Derek holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Juilliard, where he was the recipient of a Kovner Fellowship and the Joseph W. Polisi Prize for exemplifying the values of the artist as citizen. In 2024, he received an Artist Diploma from the Yale School of Music. He continues his studies at the Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien in Hannover, Germany.

This event is generously hosted by the First Presbyterian Church at 96 Main Street, Stamford, NY. Admission is by donation at the door; the suggested donation is $15 per person, $10 for seniors & students. There is no charge for those under age 13. Cash or check only; no reservations or advance sales. Visit https://friendsmusic.org for more information about this concert and the rest of the Friends of Music 2026 season.

