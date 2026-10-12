The Hotchkiss Dramatic Association opens its 26–27 season with Something Rotten!, a hilarious musical comedy set in 1590s England. Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but find themselves competing with Renaissance rock star William Shakespeare. When a soothsayer predicts that the future of theater involves singing, dancing, and acting all at once, the brothers set out to create the world’s very first musical.

Performances are Friday, November 13, and Saturday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 15 at 2 p.m. in Walker Auditorium at The Hotchkiss School, 11 Interlaken Road, Lakeville, CT.

Free and open to the public.