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Skidmore College Encore Series

Skidmore College Encore Series

Skidmore Encore announces registration for its Fall 2026 lecture series delivered by the remarkable Skidmore College faculty for adult learners age 55+ from around the local region. Encore attracts intellectually curious people who are eager to learn. Join us! The 2026 program runs for seven weeks on Tuesdays from September 29 through November 10 in the gorgeous Arthur Zankel Music Center Skidmore College campus. Online registration opens Tuesday, September 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM.
For more information: www.skidmore.edu/encore

Arthur Zankel Music Center, Skidmore College
210
Every 7 weeks through Nov 10, 2026.
Tuesday: 09:15 AM - 12:45 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Skidmore College Office of Special Programs
cstephen@skidmore.edu

Artist Group Info

erindew@gmail.com
Arthur Zankel Music Center, Skidmore College
815 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, New York 12866
518-580-5321
zankel@skidmore.edu
https://www.skidmore.edu/zankel/index.php