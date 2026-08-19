Skidmore College Encore Series

Skidmore Encore announces registration for its Fall 2026 lecture series delivered by the remarkable Skidmore College faculty for adult learners age 55+ from around the local region. Encore attracts intellectually curious people who are eager to learn. Join us! The 2026 program runs for seven weeks on Tuesdays from September 29 through November 10 in the gorgeous Arthur Zankel Music Center Skidmore College campus. Online registration opens Tuesday, September 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM.

For more information: www.skidmore.edu/encore

