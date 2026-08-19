Skidmore College Encore Series
Skidmore College Encore Series
Skidmore Encore announces registration for its Fall 2026 lecture series delivered by the remarkable Skidmore College faculty for adult learners age 55+ from around the local region. Encore attracts intellectually curious people who are eager to learn. Join us! The 2026 program runs for seven weeks on Tuesdays from September 29 through November 10 in the gorgeous Arthur Zankel Music Center Skidmore College campus. Online registration opens Tuesday, September 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM.
For more information: www.skidmore.edu/encore
Arthur Zankel Music Center, Skidmore College
210
Every 7 weeks through Nov 10, 2026.
Tuesday: 09:15 AM - 12:45 PM
Tuesday: 09:15 AM - 12:45 PM
Event Supported By
Skidmore College Office of Special Programs
cstephen@skidmore.edu
Artist Group Info
erindew@gmail.com
Arthur Zankel Music Center, Skidmore College
815 North BroadwaySaratoga Springs, New York 12866
518-580-5321
zankel@skidmore.edu