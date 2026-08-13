Sitar Concert: Sahana Banerjee with Keshava Kaarthikeyan, Tabla
Sitar Concert: Sahana Banerjee with Keshava Kaarthikeyan, Tabla
Sahana Banerjee is one of the leading female sitar players of India belonging to Rampur Senia Gharana. Sahana was born in a family of rich musical heritage and was recognized as a child prodigy at the early age of four. Sahana’s unique presentation reflects the traditional Veenkar Dhrupad Style of Rampur Senia Gharana. She is a Grade ‘A’ artist of All India Radio and National Television.
Sahana will be accompanied on tabla by Keshava Kaarthikeyan, a child prodigy who studied under Ustad Zakir Hussain and currently with Pt. Yogesh Samsi and Ray Spiegel.
Matagiri
$30 General Admission $44 Reserved
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Matagiri
8456798322
info@matagiri.org
Matagiri
1218 Wittenberg RoadMount Tremper, New York 12457
8456798322
info@matagiri.org