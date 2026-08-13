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Sitar Concert: Sahana Banerjee with Keshava Kaarthikeyan, Tabla

Sitar Concert: Sahana Banerjee with Keshava Kaarthikeyan, Tabla

Sahana Banerjee is one of the leading female sitar players of India belonging to Rampur Senia Gharana. Sahana was born in a family of rich musical heritage and was recognized as a child prodigy at the early age of four. Sahana’s unique presentation reflects the traditional Veenkar Dhrupad Style of Rampur Senia Gharana. She is a Grade ‘A’ artist of All India Radio and National Television.
Sahana will be accompanied on tabla by Keshava Kaarthikeyan, a child prodigy who studied under Ustad Zakir Hussain and currently with Pt. Yogesh Samsi and Ray Spiegel.

Matagiri
$30 General Admission $44 Reserved
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Matagiri
8456798322
info@matagiri.org
https://matagiri.org/
Matagiri
1218 Wittenberg Road
Mount Tremper, New York 12457
8456798322
info@matagiri.org
https://matagiri.org/events/