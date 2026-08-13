Sitar Concert: Sahana Banerjee with Keshava Kaarthikeyan, Tabla

Sahana Banerjee is one of the leading female sitar players of India belonging to Rampur Senia Gharana. Sahana was born in a family of rich musical heritage and was recognized as a child prodigy at the early age of four. Sahana’s unique presentation reflects the traditional Veenkar Dhrupad Style of Rampur Senia Gharana. She is a Grade ‘A’ artist of All India Radio and National Television.

Sahana will be accompanied on tabla by Keshava Kaarthikeyan, a child prodigy who studied under Ustad Zakir Hussain and currently with Pt. Yogesh Samsi and Ray Spiegel.

