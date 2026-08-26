“Show Up, Kids!”

Written & Performed by Peter Michael Marino

Directed by Michole Biancosino

Music by Michael Andrew

For kids 3-10 and their guardians “Show Up, Kids!” is an interactive, critically-acclaimed, one-person comedy with music for kids and their grownups.

When the main act doesn’t show up, our hapless host Pete gets the audience to help them create a comical storytelling show on the spot - choosing everything from from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 50-minute laughfest.

A New York Times, Time Out NY, Red Tricycle, Mommy Poppins, & Mommy Nearest Critic's Pick!

“Toddlers, tykes and their parents will laugh and laugh and laugh some more!” – NJ Arts

“This show is not like any other show. Usually, the kids are just watching things happen, but here, kids are actually part of the show.” - Kids News NYC

“Fantastic fun! A whirling dervish of energy, comic timing, physical agility, and out and out hilarity. The kids were absolutely mesmerized!” - The Front Row Center

Peter Michael Marino is a NYC-based writer, produer, performer, and educator whose work has been seen on five continents. He's the creator of the long-running, critically acclaimed, interactive family comedy "Show Up, Kids!" He collaborated with (the former) Washington National Opera & The Kennedy Center on several educational videos and live stage shows. He created the role of "Keeper" in MoonRise circus which played in Brooklyn and Times Square for over 2 years. Pete originated the role of bad guy Joules Volter in the immersive Off-Broadway hit Pip’s Island.

He is a former adjunct professor in Sketch Comedy at Pace University And William Paterson University. He appeared in STOMP for five years off-Broadway and on tour.

Pete is currently developing the epic, sci-fi tabletop show “Planet of the Grapes” which debuts this Spring and is the associate producer of the “New York Belly Dance Festival” in March 2026. www.petermmarino.com

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TICKETS: (All tickets are for General Admission seating.)

Kids (12 and Under): $15

Adults: $25

Pay-It-Forward (Helps Subsidize Accessible Tickets): $35

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Seating: 1:30PM

Show: 2:00PM

This event is indoors.

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Venue Accessibility: We are committed to creating an inclusive and accessible event environment for all attendees. We strive to provide an event that is welcoming, accommodating, and supportive of diverse accessibility needs.

Our venue is wheelchair accessible. Accessible parking spaces and restrooms are available. And wheelchair accessible seating is available upon request. Please contact us at info@thefoundryws.com or 413.232.5222 for accessibility coordination.

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Parking is limited at the venue so please utilize the three public parking lots in Town. One is across from the Post Office, one is behind Beacon Bank and the other is just off Main Street. They are clearly marked. Do not park at Trúc Orient Express Restaurant or the Post Office or you might receive a ticket.

Visit Amici Berkshires for dinner after the show and with your ticket receive 10% off your meal.

All sales are final – The Foundry is unable to make any returns or exchanges.