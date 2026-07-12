Shorts & Sweets for Fans of Fishing and Other Outdoor Activities” coming to Roscoe Library**

ROSCOE, NY -- On June 6, 2009, Roscoe, NY was declared the official winner of the World Fishing Network's Ultimate Fishing Town contest. The locals fondly refer to Roscoe as Trout Town, USA, and proclaim that it’s the birthplace of American Dry Fly Fishing.

On Friday evening, July 17, 2026 at 5:30 p.m., Big Sky Productions will celebrate that legacy at the Roscoe Branch of the Livingston Manor-Roscoe Library with a performance of “Shorts & Sweets for Fans of Fishing and Other Outdoor Activities.”

Featuring Livingston Manor resident Laure Valentine and Big Sky’s Artistic Director Carol Montana of Grahamsville, this edition of “Shorts & Sweets” will include stories and jokes about fishing fun and fumbles, camping experiences and other outdoor activities.

This will be the third time this year that Big Sky is presenting a show at the Roscoe Library, having performed “S&S for Valentines” and “S&S for April Fools.” We’re delighted to be asked back,” said Montana, “We enjoy telling the stories and jokes as much as the audience enjoys hearing them.”

Expect some fishing puns along the way as well.

So just for the “halibut,” come out to the Roscoe Branch of the Livingston Manor-Roscoe Library on Friday, July 17 at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy some sweet treats and beverages during and after the show.

The Roscoe Branch of the Livingston Manor-Roscoe Library is located at 85 Highland Ave, Roscoe, NY.

Registration is suggested at lmr-library.org, but walk-ins are always welcome. Admission is free!

For more information, call Big Sky Productions at 845-985-3175 or the Roscoe Library at 607-498-5574.

We’re going to have a “whale” of a good time.