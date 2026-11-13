Select Saturday Exhibition Walkthrough with Howard Schwartzberg Followed by Coffee Hour
Select Saturday Exhibition Walkthrough with Howard Schwartzberg Followed by Coffee Hour
Museum/CSS open 11am – 4pm
Exhibition tour 12pm, coffee hour to follow
Visit the museum to view our current exhibitions. Join us at noon for an artist-led exhibition walkthrough of Howard Schwartzberg: Volume, Surface, Core, followed by coffee and snacks in our lobby. Visit the Collections Study Space to browse our Collections.
Supported by the University Auxiliary Services at Albany.
Free parking is available in the Collins Circle visitor lots.
University Art Museum, University at Albany
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
University Art Museum
518-442-4035
museum@albany.edu
Artist Group Info
Howard Schwartzberg
University Art Museum, University at Albany
1400 Washington Avenue, Fine Arts Building 105Albany, New York 12180
518-442-4035
museum@albany.edu