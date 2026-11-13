Museum/CSS open 11am – 4pm

Exhibition tour 12pm, coffee hour to follow

Visit the museum to view our current exhibitions. Join us at noon for an artist-led exhibition walkthrough of Howard Schwartzberg: Volume, Surface, Core, followed by coffee and snacks in our lobby. Visit the Collections Study Space to browse our Collections.

Supported by the University Auxiliary Services at Albany.

Free parking is available in the Collins Circle visitor lots.