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"Seized" documentary: What happens when police raid a newspaper?

A still from Seized by Sharon Liese, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Jackson Montemayor.

"Seized" documentary: What happens when police raid a newspaper?

Join the NYS Writers Institute for a special screening and discussion of the documentary "Seized," which chronicles the August 2023 police raid on the Marion County Record newspaper in Kansas.

"Seized," which made its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, examines the raid on the small-town weekly and the events and conflicts surrounding a case that drew international attention.

Following the screening, Paul Grondahl will introduce the panel discussion, featuring director and producer (and UAlbany alumna) Sharon Liese and Marion County Record Editor Eric Meyer, moderated by Times Union Editor Casey Seiler.

The program will be presented by George R. Hearst III, publisher and CEO of Times Union and executive producer of “Seized."

"Seized"
Documentary screening and discussion
4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7
Palace Theatre, Albany
Admission is free.
→ REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

The Palace Theatre
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NYS Writers Institute
518-454-5620
writers@albany.edu
https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org/
The Palace Theatre
19 Clinton Ave, Albany, NY 12207, US
Albany, New York 12207
518-465-4663
https://www.palacealbany.org/