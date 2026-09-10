Second Life Forms: A Future Archaeology - Exhibition Opening Reception

Second Life Forms: A Future Archaeology

Featuring Artists: Rachel Hornaday, Ryan Sarah Murphy, and Jos Prol

Curated by ARTMoney Society at Station NY

During the Kingston Artwalk

Three artists who give new life to reclaimed materials explore dimensions of form and pattern as they relate to natural and man-made sources and structures. Across the exhibition, familiar urban remnants begin to feel like signals from an adjacent world: coded surfaces, provisional terrains, and artifacts charged with the possibility of future life. Rachel Hornaday creates collages from the interiors of security envelopes, treating their printed patterns as both graphic compositions and intimate spells for protection. Ryan Sarah Murphy builds sculptural formations from unpainted colored cardboard gathered from New York City streets; layered and cut, these works evoke aerial cartographies, excavated sites, or the ruins of imagined settlements. Jos Prol carves reclaimed wood salvaged from Brooklyn’s Gowanus Canal into geometric facets animated by pixelated color, bringing natural grain into conversation with digital structure and technological vision. Together, the works suggest a subtle future archaeology—one in which discarded materials become maps, messages, and forms of life not yet fully known.

On view at Station NY from September 18–27.