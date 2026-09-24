Second Annual Ghost Walk
Second Annual Ghost Walk
This year’s theme is “Great Americans of Blandford—Movers, Shakers and History Makers.” For those unfamiliar with a ghost walk, it’s a guided tour where costumed performers portray people from the town’s past. History comes alive as the “ghosts” themselves share the courage, sacrifices, surprises and stories behind Blandford’s remarkable past.
Guests will meet a colorful cast of characters, from Revolutionary War, Civil War and World War II veterans to statesmen, entrepreneurs, educators and hometown legends. These residents helped shape the town—and often the nation—in ways you might not expect.
Blandford Hill Cemetery
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Blandford Historical Society
(413) 848-0108
info@thewhitechurch.org
Blandford Hill Cemetery
North St, Blandford, MA 01008Blandford, Massachusetts 01008
hello@blandfordhistoricalsociety.org