Nine private gardens in a variety of sizes and design in and around Saratoga Springs will be featured on the 31st Saratoga Soroptimist Secret Gardens Tour on Sunday, June 28. Enjoy a day of surprises and inspiration – all while raising money to improve the lives of women and girls through the nonprofit Soroptimist International of Saratoga County.

The Secret Gardens Tour is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 28, rain or shine. Tickets are on sale now for $30. On the day of the tour, ticket/programs can be purchased for $35 from 9:30 to noon outside the Saratoga Heritage Area Visitor Center and all day online.

Members of the all-volunteer Saratoga Soroptimists facilitate classes at Wellspring, assisting victims of domestic violence obtain their legal and financial independence; provide grants to women heads of household pursuing their career to improve their lives and that of their children; run confidence-building programs for high school girls facing obstacles to success, and more. Learn about the club and how to join at www.soroptimistsaratoga.org.

Email questions to secretgardensinfo@gmail.com.

