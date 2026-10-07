Richard Lovrich hosts: "An Afternoon of the World's Best Short Films" @ Proctors GE Theatre on 10/25 @ 2pm!

Asbury Shorts Intl returns with the world's best short films...for a 3rd year to the GE Theatre at Proctors in Schenectady, NY on Sunday afternoon- October 25th. Showtime is 2:00pm. Renowned photographer, author and creative director Richard Lovrich will host this 2 hours showcase of globally honored short films from all year. Fast paced and fun..the best in short film comedy, drama, animation and the indescribable. Recommended for ages 16 and way above.