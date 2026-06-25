Rest & Relax: Quiet Hour at the Herb Garden

Rest and Relaxation at the Shaker Herb Garden

A silent hour to slow down, smell the flowers, and restore yourself in the nourishing company of over 150 healing plants at the Shaker Heritage Society Herb Garden.

Bring a blanket and rest, journal, write, read, sketch, meditate, daydream, or take time to simply reconnect with nature.

Accessibility notes: This program will be held outside on a relatively flat, grassy, surface, in mostly full sun. Some chairs and some shady areas will be available right next to the garden under the shade of the old pine tree. Restrooms are wheelchair accessible. Parking in front of the garden is available for those with limited mobility.