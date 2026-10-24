‘REQUIEM: What Remains is Love’ by MARIA RICCIO BRYCE

Capital District Composer/Lyricist Maria Riccio Bryce, will present her acclaimed work, ‘REQUIEM: What Remains is Love” on Sunday, November 1, at two separate venues:

St.Luke’s Roman Catholic Church

State Street, Schenectady at 2 PM

AND

Bethesda Episcopal Church

Washington St., Saratoga Springs at 7 PM

The Requiem is a choral work of 80 minutes, melding settings of parts of the traditional Requiem Mass with original songs about life, death, and the mystery of what lies beyond.

Sung by a chorus of 25 wonderful voices, led by mezzo-soprano Ann Marie Adamick, the performance will be accompanied by the Musicians of Ma’alwyck, with Maria conducting from the piano.

Premiered triumphantly at St. Luke’s in 2022, and continues to build the following throughout the Capital District. What is a musical journey that transcends denomination, as it speaks to the heart of our shared humanity. It honors the faith, mourns the losses, and celebrate the invincibility of love.

Maria is proud to offer the Requiem on All Souls’ Eve. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the unique, unforgettable masterpiece, as the autumn leaves descend, and we draw closer together….and remember.

There is no charge for this event. All are welcome. Freewill offering gratefully accepted.